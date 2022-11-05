Actress Aisha Hinds Happily Marries Silky Valenté With A Star-Studded Wedding In Grenada! 05/25/2022
The gorgeous wedding was held at the Silversands Grenada resort and boasted a guest list of Yvonne Orji and DeWanda Wise.
Watching
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' H.E.R. Is The Queen Of Fresh Frames
We adore the "Slide" singer's style, including her fresh frames that complete every look!
05/11/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With Ciara
Check out the singer's smoking hot looks from the BET Awards 2021 and more of her stunning fashion moments.
05/12/2022
01:06
Keyshia Cole Fuels Dating Rumors With Antonio Brown
Brown posted a clip of a woman, presumably Cole, showing off a tattoo of his initials on Instagram.
05/16/2022
01:08
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With Megan Thee Stallion
The hot girl sets every red carpet a blaze!
05/16/2022
01:18
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Saweetie's Stunning Red Carpet Wins
We salute the artist's red carpet looks, from vibrant gowns to plunging necklines and bold statement pieces!
05/19/2022
01:01
Nick Cannon Reveals He Had A Vasectomy Consultation: 'I Ain't Looking To Populate The Earth Completely'
"I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children… I find solace."
05/19/2022
01:02
It's A Boy! Rihanna Gives Birth To Her First Child
She reportedly had her first child with partner A$AP Rocky on May 13 in Los Angeles.
05/20/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Chloe Bailey Sets A Red Carpet on Fire
From vibrant gowns to plunging necklines and bold statement pieces, we salute Chloe Bailey's top 5 moments on the red carpet!
05/20/2022
01:20
Olympian Lolo Jones Reveals Difficulty Finding Love As A Virgin
"My heart is so heavy. I'm so exhausted. I have continually asked God to honor me with a Godly man," she revealed in an Instagram post.
05/23/2022
01:00
Report: Sources Say Rihanna’s Baby Boy Is ‘Healthy’ And She Is In ‘Awe’ Of Him
The singer and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed their baby boy on Friday, May 13th.
05/25/2022
01:08
Actress Aisha Hinds Happily Marries Silky Valenté With A Star-Studded Wedding In Grenada!
The gorgeous wedding was held at the Silversands Grenada resort and boasted a guest list of Yvonne Orji and DeWanda Wise.
05/25/2022
01:01
Shaunie O'Neal, Pastor Keion Henderson Tie The Knot
The couple married on May 28 at the beautiful Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.
05/31/2022
01:08
Kanye West Loses 4th Divorce Lawyer
Samantha Spector was hired after the hip hop mogul complained that Kim Kardashian was keeping his children away from him.
05/31/2022
01:16
Bobby Brown Says It Was 'Love At First Sight' After Whitney Houston Made The First Move, In A&E Documentary
After performing at the 1989 Soul Train Awards, Brown asked the songstress out on a date after she approached him backstage.
06/01/2022
01:23
EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony Reveals When She Feels Her Sexiest + Shares Her Exciting Summer Plans!
"When you're wearing your favorite looks and everything falls into place, there's just no better feeling," Anthony told BET exclusively.
06/02/2022
01:28
Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Oscars Night' Incident While Detailing Her Battle With Alopecia
"Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands [of people] have reached out to me with their stories," she said.
06/02/2022
01:01
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Reportedly Split
A source close to the couple tells 'PEOPLE' that both are "completely heartbroken" and that they "still love each other."
06/06/2022
01:02
Rare Candid Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Shared
In the sweet photo, Lilibet is seen smiling as she plays in the yard, wearing a blue dress and white lace bow!
06/07/2022
01:01
Nick Cannon Confirms He Has More Children 'On The Way'
In a recent interview, he revealed he was attempting celibacy, but after the death of his son 5-month-old son, he fell into a depression and began having sex again.
06/08/2022
01:22
Lori Harvey Scrubs Her Instagram Of The Romantic Moments She Once Shared With Michael B. Jordan
The breakup news shocked many fans who watched the pair's blossoming relationship unfold for more than a year.
06/09/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022