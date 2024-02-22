Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month October London

02/22/2024

October London talks about his music-filled childhood, what inspired him while recording "The Rebirth of Marvin," being a multi-genre artist and more.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Interview
06:39

Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month October London

October London talks about his music-filled childhood, what inspired him while recording "The Rebirth of Marvin," being a multi-genre artist and more.
02/22/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 7 Returns
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The ladies of Sistas return with higher stakes and bigger twists on all-new episodes, starting Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.
05/24/2024
Trailer
01:51

The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer

Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024
Trailer
00:15

BET News Presents: What's At Stake - 2024 Election Roundtable
BET News Presents: What's At Stake: 2024 Election Special

Journalist Ed Gordon leads a roundtable with elected officials to discuss important issues for Black voters in the 2024 presidential election in this BET News special, June 4 at 10/9c.
05/22/2024
Trailer
02:00

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Trailer

The Crandell kids lean into fending for themselves when the strict caretaker their mom left in charge dies in the BET+ original movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, now streaming.
05/16/2024
Trailer
00:30

Celebrity Family Feud New Season Trailer

Steve Harvey invites stars and their families to compete when a new season of Celebrity Family Feud premieres May 28 at 9/8c on BET.
05/15/2024