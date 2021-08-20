BET Current: Anthony Mackie Talks Backlash, Respect, And Redemption Ahead Of 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 Premiere

07/28/2025

The New Orleans native breaks down his viral Pivot interview, his role in reshaping masculinity, and how his roots keep him focused

Anthony Mackie Lands Leading Role In 'Captain America 4'

Mackie is the second leading Black actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Chadwick Boseman playing the titular role in 2018?s "Black Panther," was the first.

08/20/2021
03:31

Anthony Mackie Reflects On How His 'We Have A Ghost' Character Helped With His Parenting Style

Jahi Winston, who plays one his sons in the Netflix film, also chats about how they were able to develop their father and son relationship.
02/24/2023
04:24

Trailer
00:15

106 & Sports Teaser

106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20

COUNT ON SUNDAYS

With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30

All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8c
Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05

20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans

In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:30

Trials, Tribulations, and.Tutors?

The housemates act as advocates in their Converged Media class, Karlous objects to the program's heavy workload, and an emotional field trip to a youth homeless shelter inspires the group. Tomorrow, 9/8c on BET
08/04/2025