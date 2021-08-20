BET Current: Anthony Mackie Talks Backlash, Respect, And Redemption Ahead Of 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 Premiere
07/28/2025
The New Orleans native breaks down his viral Pivot interview, his role in reshaping masculinity, and how his roots keep him focused
Watching
01:09
Anthony Mackie Lands Leading Role In 'Captain America 4'
Mackie is the second leading Black actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Chadwick Boseman playing the titular role in 2018?s "Black Panther," was the first.
08/20/2021
03:31
Anthony Mackie Reflects On How His 'We Have A Ghost' Character Helped With His Parenting Style
Jahi Winston, who plays one his sons in the Netflix film, also chats about how they were able to develop their father and son relationship.
02/24/2023
