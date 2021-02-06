A Christmas Surprise Starts a Family Feud 06/02/2021
A mother is caught off guard when her daughter reveals shocking news, and two families collide in the BET original movie A Christmas Surprise, premiering Saturday at 8/7c.
Watching
Performance
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2020The Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Goes to Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin gives thanks after winning the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.
11/29/2020
Exclusive
03:00
Laz "Mother's Milk" Alonso Shares His Love for Cooking
Actor-producer Laz Alonso uses LACTAID? Milk to whip up his original recipes for crab bisque and banana pudding in this cooking tutorial presented by LACTAID? and BET.
12/01/2020
Exclusive
09:31
Soul Train Awards 2020Will You Be My Vocal Coach? - Monica
Monica discusses how she perfects her performances and offers up career advice to aspiring singers.
11/29/2020
Highlight
02:03
Soul Train Awards 2020The Stars Celebrate Lady of Soul Award Recipient Monica
Jermaine Dupri, Ella Mai, Toya Johnson, Dallas Austin and Erica Campbell discuss Lady of Soul honoree Monica's soulful voice, fearless confidence and authenticity.
11/29/2020
Performance
08:13
Soul Train Awards 2020Monica - "Trenches"/"Angel of Mine"/"So Gone" and More
Monica performs a medley of her hits including Trenches, Before You Walk Out of My Life, Angel of Mine, So Gone and Everything to Me at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Exclusive
19:03
Soul Train Awards 2020House Party: Soul Train Edition
Learn some of the most memorable moves from the Soul Train line as a show dancer breaks down the choreography.
12/04/2020
Exclusive
06:49
Soul Train Awards 2020Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell Talk Hosting Duties
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, who in 2020 return to co-host the Soul Train Awards for the third year in a row, reflect on ways to improve the show.
12/04/2020
Exclusive
08:19
Soul Train Awards 2020Will You Be My Vocal Coach? - Elijah Blake
Elijah Blake breaks down his favorite vocal techniques, weighs in on the difference between performing in studio and live, and lists five singers to study for success in the music industry.
11/30/2020
Exclusive
09:30
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Sally Achenbach
Sally Achenbach reveals the shady story behind how she became a Soul Train dancer, who inspired her sexy style and how she handled industry come-ons.
12/03/2020
Exclusive
00:44
Sampa the Great Picks Favorites in This or That
Get to know BET Amplified artist Sampa the Great as she says her personal preferences for shopping, socializing, communication, fashion, meals and more in a game of This or That.
12/03/2020
Exclusive
00:30
A Christmas Surprise Starts a Family Feud
A mother is caught off guard when her daughter reveals shocking news, and two families collide in the BET original movie A Christmas Surprise, premiering Saturday at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
29:12
Soul Train Awards 202020 in 30: Soul Train Awards 2020 Full Show Recap
Watch highlights from the Soul Train Awards 2020 including hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold's onstage chemistry, and show-stopping performances by Lucky Daye, Monica, Brandy and more.
12/07/2020
Exclusive
00:30
Sibling Rivalry Reaches New Heights in The Christmas Lottery
Three estranged sisters must reconcile in order to share in their parents' $10 million jackpot in the BET original movie The Christmas Lottery, premiering December 12 at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
08:40
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Jeffrey McCrimon
Jeffrey McCrimon recalls how he became a Soul Train regular, the moment he realized TV shows were emulating his style and memorable times on the "Soul Train line."
01/05/2021
Exclusive
00:30
A Father Tries to Do What's Right in Holiday Heartbreak
Catch the BET premiere of Holiday Heartbreak Wednesday at 6/5c, and enjoy more Holidaze & Chill movies and shows all month long.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
07:49
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Diana Hicks Sherer
Looking back at her time on Soul Train, Diana Hicks Sherer talks about her favorite homemade fashions and her unforgettable acrobatics in the dance line.
01/05/2021
Exclusive
08:49
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Terrell Ferguson
Terrell Ferguson recalls how roller-skating in Venice Beach, CA, led to a shot on Soul Train, who inspired his groovy moves and how being a dancer on the show gave him legitimacy.
12/23/2020
Exclusive
09:41
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Marco De Santiago
Marco De Santiago, who was on Soul Train from 1976 to 1992, talks about his nerve-racking audition and reveals why he wasn't a fan of the iconic dance line.
12/30/2020
Exclusive
06:41
Soul Train Awards 2020I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Alfie Lewis
Alfie Lewis discusses how he became a Soul Train dancer, being on the show during the emergence of hip hop and the stars he worked with while there, like Will Smith and Mary J. Blige.
01/06/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Tyler Perry's The OvalSeason 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval Brings the Heat
If you thought Season 1 was wild, you better buckle up for Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering this February.
02/16/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021