City Girls' JT Clapped Back After Being Mistaken For Saweetie 09/14/2022
She explained why she is frustrated with how female rappers are being pitted against each other.
The Fugees Reunion Tour Reportedly Canceled Amid Pras Michel’s Alleged Money Laundering Scheme Involvement
He is expected to appear in court on November 4 in Washington, DC.
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Female Artists Who Lit Up the Stage With Their Performances
The emcees brought bars and style to the Hip Hop Awards!
Fat Joe to Host 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders will be announced at a later date.
Mary J. Blige Wins Emmy For 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem all won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards!
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know Last Year's Presenter Remy Ma
The Bronx-based emcee presented the 2021 “Best Hip Hop Video” award.
Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Battle Usher In A Verzuz
"I’m not saying anybody can beat [Usher] but R. Kelly has a lot of hits and he wrote all of them," Campbell told TMZ.
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 6 Times Our Favorite Celebrities Dazzled At The BET Hip Hop Awards
These stars showed up with eye-catching custom embellished outfits and glittery accessories.
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know This Year's Host Fat Joe
Tune in to see Joey Crack make his hosting debut on Oct. 4 at 9 PM ET on BET.
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Nominations Are In!
Drake leads with 14 nominations, followed by Kanye West with ten nods and Kendrick Lamar with nine.
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Midwest Style Throughout The Years
The cool, laid back vibe they bring to their music is often replicated in their fashion.
