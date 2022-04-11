Woman Who Hurled Racist Slur At A Black College Freshman At The University Of Kentucky Is Banned From Campus
11/11/2022
Sophia Rosing's video went viral.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
09:35
Fannie: Black Voters Matter
FANNIE, a short film, starring Academy-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis highlights a pivotal moment in the quest for voting rights, women's reproductive health, and equality for the poor.
11/04/2022
01:26
Tiffany Cross Responds To Being Ousted From MSNBC: 'I Am Disheartened'
“I am disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision to cancel my show, ‘The Cross Connection,’ at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections,” she said.
11/07/2022
01:05
Kenyan Runners Sweep 2022 New York City Marathon
Kenyan runners Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi swept the men’s and women’s races in their debut New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.
11/07/2022
40:12
State of Our Union: Reproductive Rights with Vice President Kamala Harris
This one-hour prime-time special will feature an exclusive sit-down conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris taped before a live audience on the campus of Howard University.
11/07/2022
01:08
Black Woman Suing L’Oreal Cosmetics For Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis
The lawsuit specifically addresses chemicals in Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer, and Organic Root Stimulator.
11/08/2022
01:15
White University Of Kentucky Student Is ‘Withdrawing’ From The School After A Racist Video Went Viral
Upon arrest,Sophia Rosing reportedly told police she “has lots of money and gets special treatment” before kicking and biting a cop.
11/09/2022
01:02
Wes Moore Makes History As Maryland’s First Black Governor
Moore also becomes only the third Black governor elected in the country with the victory.
11/09/2022
01:09
Nigerian Influencer ‘Ray Hushpuppi’ Gets 11 Years In Prison For Money Laundering
Ramon Abbas, who flaunted his criminal-funded lifestyle online, expressed remorse in a handwritten letter to the judge.
11/10/2022
01:03
White Alabama City Councilman Arrested After Punching Black Mayor
Tommy Bryant was charged with assault in the third degree and was released after posting a $1,000 bond.
11/10/2022
01:05
Joe Biden Is Hopeful About Negotiations To Release Brittney Griner
Earlier in the year, a Vladimir Putin aide accused Biden of wanting Griner released before the midterms for an election boost.
11/11/2022
01:10
Woman Who Hurled Racist Slur At A Black College Freshman At The University Of Kentucky Is Banned From Campus
Sophia Rosing has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault, and more.
11/11/2022
01:02
This Is Why Student Loan Forgiveness Applications Are No Longer Being Accepted
The Education Department’s website says, “courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program.”
11/14/2022
01:07
Texas Middle School Teacher Caught On Video Telling Students White Race Is Superior
School officials placed him on administrative leave for the ‘inappropriate conversation.’
11/14/2022
01:00
Teen Fatally Shot While Raking Leaves In His Front Yard In Maryland
Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
11/15/2022
01:04
Ex-Virginia Football Player Arrested For Killing Three Active Players
Chris Darnell Jones Jr. is in custody over the deaths of current UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.
11/15/2022
01:16
Father Shares His Final Text Messages With Son Slain in UVA Mass Shooting
Sean Perry was unaware that his son was shot when he sent a final message inquiring about his well being.
11/17/2022
01:12
Shanquella Robinson, 25, Allegedly Beaten Before Her Death While On Vacation With Friends In Mexico
Robinson was reportedly part of a group that traveled from Charlotte to Cabo on Oct. 28 and rented out a villa as part of the birthday festivities for one of their friends.
11/17/2022
01:31
Father Of Accused UVA Mass Shooter Breaks His Silence: 'I Can't Believe It Was Him'
Christopher Jones Sr. recalled his son being troubled by people at school "giving him a hard time."
11/17/2022
01:01
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At 28
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who was known for numerous hits over the past decade, has reportedly passed away.
11/18/2022
01:12
OnlyFans Model Heard On Audio Allegedly Threatening To Kill Boyfriend Month Before Fatal Stabbing
Courtney Clenney is charged with the murder of Christian “Toby” Obumseli.
11/18/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Season 3
Love is in the air -- along with top secret rescue missions, career chaos and friend group fights -- on the new season of First Wives Club, streaming November 17.
11/02/2022