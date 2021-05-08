Lizzo Recruits Cardi B For First New Single In Two Years 08/11/2021
After teasing fans earlier this month (Aug. 2) with a mysterious Instagram post, Lizzo revealed that she was referring to a new single featuring Cardi B.
Watching
01:10
Diddy Says He Is Starting A Record Label For R&B Artists
“I feel like R&B was abandoned, and it’s a part of our African American culture,” said the 51-year-old mogul.
08/05/2021
01:01
Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire— And You’ll Never Believe Why She's So Rich!
Let us introduce you to the wealthiest female musician in the world!
08/05/2021
01:14
Fetty Wap Reveals Why He Rarely Posts About His Children On Social Media
The rapper revealed a racist message that was sent to him after his daughter died.
08/06/2021
01:11
Zonnique Hits The Recording Studio With Her Daughter!
Plus, see other celebrity moms hanging with their kids.
08/06/2021
01:20
C-Murder Hires New Members To Legal Team
C-Murder is allegedly on a hunger strike to gain his freedom and to protest against the unjust treatment of inmates during the pandemic.
08/09/2021
01:17
Justin Timberlake's Longtime Backup Singer Nicole Hurst Dead At 39
Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity,' Timberlake wrote in an emotional tribute.
08/10/2021
02:21
King Von - "Demon"
The late rapper King Von pays homage to a fallen friend in this posthumous music video for "Demon," directed by DrewFilmedIt and Joan Pabon.
08/11/2021
03:26
Kevin Ross - "Looking for Love"
Kevin Ross reflects on the collapse of his last relationship, an unforgettable romance, in the video for "Looking for Love."
08/11/2021
02:29
JULESTHEWULF - "Hate It Here"
JULESTHEWULF is tangled up in a roller coaster romance in the music video for his song "Hate It Here," directed by Caleb Seales.
08/11/2021
01:03
Frank Ocean Debuts A Luxury Jewelry Line
Inspired by his childhood obsession, the debut collection features handcrafted jewelry pieces that use 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, and hand-painted enamel.
08/11/2021
01:08
08/11/2021
03:41
Jennifer Hudson Reveals The Hardest Parts About Playing Her Idol Aretha Franklin In ‘Respect’
The Oscar winner talks about the advice provided by the Queen of Soul that got her through her most challenging role to date.
08/11/2021
01:00
Two Hip-Hop Artists Tied To Wu-Tang Clan Killed In Portland Shooting
Relatives identified the two rap artists killed as 12 O’Clock and Murdock of the Brooklyn Zu.
08/12/2021
01:09
R. Kelly’s Federal Sex Trafficking Trial Jury Selection Is Complete
The panel of seven men and five women will hear testimony surrounding the disturbing case.
08/13/2021
01:13
Prayers Up! Beyoncé’s Former Personal Trainer Dies From Covid-19
Craig Adams was also the entertainer’s security guard for Destiny’s Child.
08/13/2021
01:10
Jadakiss Responds To Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Crush’ On The Breakfast Club
Tyler, The Creator tweeted how he had a ‘crush’ on Jadakiss during The Lox’ Verzuz battle.
08/13/2021
03:21
Audra McDonald Explains How She Unpacked Playing Aretha Franklin's Mother in ‘Respect’
The Tony winner says she tapped into the realities of being a Black mother to develop details about the virtually unknown character that is Barbara Franklin.
08/13/2021
02:45
Casper Bluff and Coca Vango - "My Shawty"
With a nod to Plies and T-Pain's 2007 hit song "Shawty," Casper Bluff and Coca Vango sing the praises of their own ride-or-dies in the music video for "My Shawty."
08/13/2021
01:27
Lizzo Breaks Down Into Tears On Instagram Live Over Body Shaming And Racist Messages
"On days when I should be the happiest, I just feel so down," Lizzo said, wiping away tears during an Instagram Live on Aug. 15.
08/16/2021
01:29
Erykah Badu Apologizes For ‘Inconsiderate’ Behavior At Barack Obama’s Birthday Party
Days after Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday, Erykah Badu has publicly apologized for being "so inconsiderate" at the celebrity-studded soirée.
08/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021