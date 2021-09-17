Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Blasted For Comments After Her Hospitalization 09/23/2021
Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter posted on Instagram about his thriving health— comments some called insensitive, as the talk show host is fighting COVID.
Watching
01:20
Porsha Williams Says She Was Homeless While Starring On 'RHOA'
“I went from being homeless while starring on The Real Housewives to owning two successful businesses,” she said in the intro of her new book.
09/17/2021
01:09
RuPaul Becomes Most Decorated Black Artist In Emmy Award History After Recent Win
The creator of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won his 11th award for "Best Competition Program."
09/20/2021
01:08
Chris Rock Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'You Don't Want To Get This'
The former star of "Saturday Night Live" didn’t specify if he contracted the Delta variant.
09/20/2021
01:27
Usain Bolt Advises Sha’Carri Richardson To ‘Train Harder,’ Talk Less
“If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” he said.
09/20/2021
01:20
Congratulations! Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Expecting Their First Child Together
"I can definitely say that our real fam is growing," she told her co-hosts on 'The Real's' season eight premiere!
09/21/2021
01:12
Tyler Perry’s Hilarious Take On Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
In a clip posted to his social media, Perry transforms into his famous character and alter-ego Madea to comment on Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga ensemble.
09/21/2021
01:11
'Friday' Star Anthony Johnson Dies At 55
According to TMZ, Johnson's nephew reportedly found him lifeless in a Los Angeles store earlier in September and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
09/21/2021
01:14
Ray J Addresses Rumors Of A Second Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian
According to Page Six, the Wack 100 podcast alleged there was “more graphic” footage of Kim Kardashian and Ray J before the "One Wish" singer addressed the claim on Instagram.
09/22/2021
01:30
Angela Bassett Gives Update On ‘Black Panther’ Sequel After Letitia Wright’s Injury
Bassett is reprising her role as Queen Ramonda, alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and Florence Kasumba.
09/22/2021
01:19
NeNe Leakes Is Doing A Strict Fast, And It Comes With A Tight Schedule
“Trust me I want to eat but I am currently on a fast and can’t eat until after 6pm daily," Leakes shared.
09/22/2021
01:25
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Blasted For Comments After Her Hospitalization
Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter posted on Instagram about his thriving health— comments some called insensitive, as the talk show host is fighting COVID.
09/23/2021
01:21
Melvin Van Peebles, Icon Of Black Hollywood, Dead At 89
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melvin Van Peebles, father of Mario Van Peebles, passed away the evening of Sept. 21, surrounded by family.
09/23/2021
01:32
Common Responds To Tiffany Haddish’s Ring Comment
The actress recently shared that she wouldn’t want a ring if the couple got engaged, but some property instead.
09/24/2021
01:05
Wendy Williams Released From Hospital After Psychiatric Evaluation
She was also diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
09/24/2021
01:23
David Alan Grier Hilariously Shouts Out Audra McDonald During Tony's Acceptance Speech
The Yale School of Drama Shakespearian actor, a three-time Tony nominee, accepted his first Tony, where he gave a shout-out to host Audra McDonald.
09/27/2021
01:17
Cynthia Bailey Makes Epic ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Announcement
She dropped some shocking news on Instagram.
09/28/2021
01:32
Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Separate After 17 Years Together
“The couple both wish each other well," a rep for the pair shared with People.
09/29/2021
01:30
LeBron James Confirms He Received The COVID Vaccine
“I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research... I felt it was best for not only me, but for my family, for my friends,” the NBA star said.
09/30/2021
01:11
Issa Rae Gets Emotional Sharing 'Insecure' Final Trailer
“Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share,” Rae captioned under the trailer.
09/30/2021
01:28
Porsha Williams Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Departure: 'This Was A Difficult Decision'
Just a few days after Cynthia Bailey announced she'd no longer be on the show, her longtime co-star has done the same.
10/01/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021