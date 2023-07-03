Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3

03/07/2023

Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Trailer
01:00

Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3

Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Tyler Perry's Zatima
Temptation Is Everywhere on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima

Zac and Fatima's relationship is tested when distractions, temptations and disapproving moms threaten their happy ever after on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming March 16 on BET+.
03/13/2023
Trailer
00:30

Queen CollectiveS4
Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women

Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:58

Queen CollectiveS4
Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film

Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023
Trailer
00:30

America in BlackS1 E2
America in Black on the CROWN Act and Black Love

Experts shine a light on the CROWN Act and Black love, and Gayle King chats with Michael B. Jordan, on an all-new episode of America in Black airing Sunday at 10/9c.
03/02/2023