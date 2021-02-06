Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Slams Him For ‘Passive Aggressive' Instagram Posts 06/08/2021
Kenya Duke also says he?s ?looking for a Black celebrity friend group.?
01:03
Chadwick Boseman Masterclass Headed To Howard University
The award-winning actor pitched the class to the university before his death.
06/02/2021
01:01
Michelle Obama Shares Her Graduation Pic And Congratulates The Class Of 2021
Mrs. Obama addressed the class of 2021 on Instagram, where she also posted a throwback graduation picture.
06/03/2021
01:25
Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals The Shocking Dangers Of Brazilian Butt Lifts: 'It's The Most Fatal Operation There Is'
Dr. Dubrow is sending out a stern warning for those considering a Brazilian Butt Lift, calling it 'the most dangerous operation there is with the highest fatality rate.'
06/03/2021
01:27
Evelyn Lozada Exits ‘Basketball Wives’ After Nine Seasons
?It takes so much energy, and it?s not the most positive energy,? she said on E!?s ?Just the Sip? podcast.
06/04/2021
01:28
O.J. Simpson Slams Bill Cosby For Refusing To Take Sex Offender Courses, Now His Spokesperson Claps Back
In a Twitter video, Simpson let loose on the embattled comedian, while also critiquing Caitlyn Jenner? s qualifications to run for governor of California.
06/04/2021
01:00
Niecy Nash Celebrates Her First Pride Month With Wife Jessica Betts
The actress posted a heartfelt Tik Tok video of her hugging her wife, Jessica Betts.
06/04/2021
01:17
Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl
The couple said in a statement that ?both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling at home."
06/07/2021
01:22
'X-Men' Star Alexandra Shipp Comes Out In Powerful Instagram Post
In a recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old officially came out to followers with a heartfelt caption during Pride month.
06/07/2021
01:10
‘How To Get Away With Murder’s Aja Naomi King Proudly Shows Off Her Post-Childbirth Body
King announced her pregnancy in March of this year after previously revealing that she had suffered two miscarriages.
06/07/2021
01:01
Simone Biles Earns Record Seventh U.S. Women’s All-Around Gymnastics Title
Now, the 24-year-old will try to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years at the Tokyo Games.
06/08/2021
01:16
01:06
Al Roker's Daughter Gets Married With Lovely Nuptials? See Inside Courtney And Wesley Laga's Lavish Wedding!
Catch a glimpse of the lovely nuptials of Al Roker's daughter Courtney and her beau Wesley Laga who tied the knot at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey.
06/08/2021
01:30
Why Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is About to be Everywhere This Year
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is best known for his roles in superhero movies and television shows, but his background is serious business.
06/09/2021
01:02
Coco Gauff Becomes The Youngest Woman To Reach Grand Slam Quarterfinals In 15 Years
The teen is the youngest American competitor to do it since Venus Williams held the title at age 17 in the U.S. Open in 1997.
06/10/2021
01:15
Kerry Washington And Lena Waithe Will Be Honored At The 2021 Gracie Awards
CBS This Morning’s 'Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy' and ABC’s 'black-ish,' will also be recognized.
06/10/2021
01:19
Hallelujer! Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of Retirement For New Film
Perry will dust off his wig for the 12th installment of his movie franchise, called 'A Madea Homecoming,' set to premiere on Netflix.
06/10/2021
01:15
Coco Gauff Has Meltdown During French Open Match
The American tennis champion lost to Barbora Krejcikova, becoming the latest unexpected semi-final exit in Paris.
06/11/2021
01:19
Wendy Williams And Gary Owen Spotted At Dinner In NYC After Divorce Drama
Owenâs ex-wife recently called him out for flirting with the talk show host.
06/14/2021
01:10
Wendy William's Ex Kevin Hunter Spotted Out With Girlfriend And Daughter
The 48-year-old was seen carrying his 2-year-old daughter, Journey, alongside his girlfriend, Sharina Hudson.
06/15/2021
01:21
"Love & Hip Hop's" Mimi Faust Shares Details On Ty Young Split
The couple got engaged in the summer of 2020 but quietly called it quits less than a year later.
06/15/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021