Raven-Symoné Debuts New Look After Losing 28 Pounds 06/01/2021
The actress revealed her weight loss during an Instagram live with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.
Watching
02:49
'Without Remorse:' Michael B. Jordan On How He Relates to His Character's Determination
Playing the leader of an elite team of US Navy SEALS, the actor shares similarities he shares with his character.
04/29/2021
01:20
Kim Kardashian Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Her
The reality star said through a spokesperson that the individuals are suing the wrong person.
05/27/2021
01:18
Samuel E. Wright, Voice Of Sebastian In ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dead At 74
The two-time Tony-nominated actor had reportedly battled prostate cancer for three years.
05/27/2021
01:04
Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce
Court documents reportedly obtained by Page Six stated that their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation."
05/27/2021
01:03
Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Serving Three Years In Prison
The Pennsylvania Parole Board rejected the request for parole after Cosby declined to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators.
05/28/2021
01:14
Hazel E Shows Her Body In A Bikini Months After Reporting Complications From Her 'Mommy Makeover'
Six weeks after tearfully sharing details about her tragic “Mommy Makeover” surgery, Hazel-E took to Instagram to celebrate her curves.
05/28/2021
01:52
May Mental Health Awareness Month: Checking In With Michelle Williams
As mental health awareness month concludes, Michelle Williams encourages everyone to check in, all year round.
05/28/2021
01:05
Mary J. Blige Inducted Into Apollo Theater Walk Of Fame
The Apollo Theater immortalized the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige by inducting her into its Walk of Fame on May 28.
06/01/2021
01:02
Porsha Williams Gets Tattoo Of Fiancé Simon Guobadia's Name
The Real Housewives of Atlanta' reality star blushed, "I think it's a great way to show when you love someone."
06/01/2021
01:15
Blair Underwood And Wife Desiree DaCosta Splitting After 27 Years Of Marriage
?It has truly been a beautiful journey,? Underwood said, adding that they will be ?the best of friends? as they co-parent their three children.
06/01/2021
01:07
Exclusive
03:07
KJ Smith Enlivens Her Living Room and Home Office
Tyler Perry's Sistas star KJ Smith works with interior designer Dana Evans to add cheer to her living room and home office with yellow accents and Air Wick Essential Mist Happiness scents.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
03:28
KJ Smith's Kitchen and Bathroom Get a Mini-Makeover
Actress KJ Smith teams up with interior designer Dana Evans to turn her kitchen and bathroom into an oasis through simple changes and the invigorating scents of Air Wick Essential Mists.
06/01/2021
02:03
Serena Williams Shows Her Support For Naomi Osaka
Here are some of the other athletes that have shown their support to the 23-year-old on social media.
06/02/2021
01:08
Mike Epps And His Wife, Kyra, Reveal That They Are Expecting Their 2nd Child In Beautiful Instagram Post
Congratulations to Mike Epps and his wife, Kyra Epps, who are expecting their second child together!
06/02/2021
01:03
Chadwick Boseman Masterclass Headed To Howard University
The award-winning actor pitched the class to the university before his death.
06/02/2021
01:01
Michelle Obama Shares Her Graduation Pic And Congratulates The Class Of 2021
Mrs. Obama addressed the class of 2021 on Instagram, where she also posted a throwback graduation picture.
06/03/2021
01:25
Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals The Shocking Dangers Of Brazilian Butt Lifts: 'It's The Most Fatal Operation There Is'
Dr. Dubrow is sending out a stern warning for those considering a Brazilian Butt Lift, calling it 'the most dangerous operation there is with the highest fatality rate.'
06/03/2021
01:27
Evelyn Lozada Exits ‘Basketball Wives’ After Nine Seasons
?It takes so much energy, and it?s not the most positive energy,? she said on E!?s ?Just the Sip? podcast.
06/04/2021
01:28
O.J. Simpson Slams Bill Cosby For Refusing To Take Sex Offender Courses, Now His Spokesperson Claps Back
In a Twitter video, Simpson let loose on the embattled comedian, while also critiquing Caitlyn Jenner? s qualifications to run for governor of California.
06/04/2021
