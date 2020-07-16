The Stars Face Off on Celebrity Family Feud 07/16/2021
Host Steve Harvey welcomes two star-studded teams vying to win cash for their favorite charities (and Hollywood bragging rights). Watch Celebrity Family Feud Tuesdays at 10/9c.
Watching
03:47
Travis Greene ft. Kirk Franklin & John P. Kee - "Hold on Me"
Travis Greene hits the stage of a retro nightclub in this soulful music video for "Hold on Me" featuring Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee.
06/28/2021
03:47
Exclusive
01:37
Kaash Paige Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Kaash Paige reveals her personal preferences between recording or performing, in-store shopping or online shopping, big parties or small gatherings and more.
06/30/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasCan These Sistas Survive the Storm?
Bitter breakups, jealousy and life-changing decisions threaten to rip friendships apart on new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
01:17
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4Cita's Recap - Questionable Queen
The ladies make it happen in the recording studio as they join in on Pamela's gospel album, but tensions rise as Aubrey's future in the group is called into question.
07/01/2021
03:54
The Year Of The Black Woman Is Celebrated On The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet
Black women were given all their flowers during Culture's Biggest Night!
07/01/2021
10:20
‘BET Presents: The Encore’ Cast Reveal The Shocking News The Ladies Received Upon Entering The House
Find out what happens when some of the biggest R&B girl group members of the 1990s and early 2000s meet for the first time to record an album in 30 days.
07/08/2021
Highlight
03:03
BET News SpecialKamala Harris Is Stepping Up to Protect Voting Rights
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses taking the lead on voting rights and fighting intentional attempts to suppress Black and Brown votes and other forms of fight voter disenfranchisement.
07/12/2021
Highlight
03:24
BET News SpecialHow the Pandemic Has Widened Racial Disparities
Vice President Kamala Harris chats about the Biden administration's post-COVID-19 pandemic strategy to help Black business owners, fight racial disparities and provide access to capital.
07/12/2021
Trailer
02:36
The Trio Welcomes a New Friend on First Wives Club
Hazel, Bree, Ari and new friend Jayla have each other's backs as they try to balance relationships and new career opportunities on Season 2 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
07/15/2021
00:30
03:23
J.I. the Prince of N.Y - "Morning"
Brooklyn singer, rapper and songwriter J.I. the Prince of N.Y exudes raw vulnerability in the music video for his soul-baring single "Morning."
07/16/2021
Exclusive
09:26
Tyler Perry's The OvalGet a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval
Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
09:26
Trailer
00:30
Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021
Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalTyler Perry's The Oval Returns with a Bang
Find out just how far the Hunter administration is willing to go in order to save the presidency when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns on July 20 at 9/8c.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Wednesday Nights Are Gonna Be All About The Encore
When faced with creating one album in 30 days, the stakes couldn't be higher. The Encore brings multi-platinum-selling girl groups together for next-level amazingness on Wednesdays, 10/9c.
07/28/2021
06:19
The 36th Annual Stellar Awards Showcases the Greatest Night In Gospel Music
Watch David and Tamela Mann, hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr and founder Don Jackson talk about the best of this year's show.
07/31/2021
Speech
00:29
Stellar Awards 2021Maverick City Music Wins New Artist of the Year
Maverick City Music takes home New Artist of the Year for their album "Maverick City Music Vol. 3, Pt. 1."
08/01/2021
Performance
01:17
Stellar Awards 2021Jason Clayborn and Hezekiah Walker - "You're All I Need"
Jason Clayborn and Bishop Hezekiah Walker perform their song "You're All I Need" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/02/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021