Millennial Love Stories: KJ Smith And Skyh Black On Doing Love Their Way 04/29/2022
The lovebirds met while filming "Tyler Perry's Sistas."

01:00
Amara La Negra Gives Birth To Her Twins— Here’s What We Know!
The singer took to social media to share the exciting baby news!
04/07/2022
01:55
These Black CEOs Are Paving The Way For The Next Generation Of Female Leaders
From beauty to spirits, these powerhouses are shattering glass ceilings.
04/07/2022
12:45
Jacob Latimore & Serayah McNeil Get Real On Their Romance
The superstar couple gets candid about how they met, and when they began to reveal to the public that they were dating.
04/07/2022
01:00
Kenan Thompson, Wife Christina Evangeline To Divorce After 10 Years Of Marriage
TMZ's source says Thompson and Evangeline simply grew apart over time but remain great friends.
04/08/2022
01:00
Lizzo Confirms She's In A Relationship + Shares The Importance Of Having The 'Right Person'
The relationship news comes months after the singer was spotted with a mystery man at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
04/20/2022
01:31
Spring 2022 Hottest Fashion Trends To Try This Season!
You'll want to try one of these trends, from feathers to neon brights, to spice up your wardrobe!
04/20/2022
01:10
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Was At Fault For His Divorce From Shaunie O'Neal - “I Wasn’t Protecting Her”
"Sometimes, when you live that double life, you get caught up. I'm not going to say it was her. It was all me," he admitted.
04/21/2022
01:03
Eve Shares A Heartwarming Photo With Her 2-Month-Old Son: 'Never Been This Happy'
Plus, see other celebrity moms with their kids!
04/22/2022
01:27
Millennial Love Stories: What We learned From The Cook's Relationship
Braxton and Chaya dish on finding balance after having their first child together and how to be present.
04/22/2022
01:00
Shay Johnson Hosts A Lavish Baby Shower + Announces Her Baby Girl's Empowering Name!
The expectant mom is living her best life with close friends and family members by her side!
04/27/2022
01:08
01:41
'Clean Beauty' Guide: What It Is And How You Can Make It Your Lifestyle!
Find out about the beauty movement that prioritizes non-toxic ingredients in hair, skin, and wellness products.
04/29/2022
01:03
Rihanna Stans For A$AP Rocky Just Weeks Away From Giving Birth
She was videoed backstage as he performed Saturday (Apr. 30) in California at the Smokers Club Festival.
05/02/2022
01:06
2022 MET Gala: An Interview With Cardi B's Hairstylist Tokyo Stylez On Her Iconic 90s Updo
“We didn't decide on the hairstyle we were going to do until hours before we actually started glam,” Tokyo shared with BET Lifestyle exclusively.
05/04/2022
01:20
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gifts For Every Type Of Mom
We've selected ten gifts under $500 that your mom will certainly love!
05/05/2022
01:15
La La Anthony Opens Up About Divorce And Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony
La La and the Los Angeles Lakers' baller had been married for 11 years before the actress filed for divorce last summer.
05/09/2022
01:05
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 5 Fabulous Style Moments With Anderson .Paak
We could all learn a few fashion pointers from the "Fly As Me" singer.
05/10/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' H.E.R. Is The Queen Of Fresh Frames
We adore the "Slide" singer's style, including her fresh frames that complete every look!
05/11/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With Ciara
Check out the singer's smoking hot looks from the BET Awards 2021 and more of her stunning fashion moments.
05/12/2022
01:06
Keyshia Cole Fuels Dating Rumors With Antonio Brown
Brown posted a clip of a woman, presumably Cole, showing off a tattoo of his initials on Instagram.
05/16/2022
