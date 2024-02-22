October London Plays This or That

02/22/2024

R&B artist October London reveals why he prefers giving gifts rather than receiving them, gushes over his favorite dinner order, reflects on the importance of love and more.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Exclusive
02:02

October London Plays This or That

R&B artist October London reveals why he prefers giving gifts rather than receiving them, gushes over his favorite dinner order, reflects on the importance of love and more.
02/22/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 7 Returns
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The ladies of Sistas return with higher stakes and bigger twists on all-new episodes, starting Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.
05/24/2024
Trailer
01:51

The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer

Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024
Trailer
00:15

BET News Presents: What's At Stake - 2024 Election Roundtable
BET News Presents: What's At Stake: 2024 Election Special

Journalist Ed Gordon leads a roundtable with elected officials to discuss important issues for Black voters in the 2024 presidential election in this BET News special, June 4 at 10/9c.
05/22/2024
Trailer
02:00

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Trailer

The Crandell kids lean into fending for themselves when the strict caretaker their mom left in charge dies in the BET+ original movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, now streaming.
05/16/2024
Trailer
00:30

Celebrity Family Feud New Season Trailer

Steve Harvey invites stars and their families to compete when a new season of Celebrity Family Feud premieres May 28 at 9/8c on BET.
05/15/2024