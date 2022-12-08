Miguel A. Núñez Jr. Reveals His Real Age And Leaves The Internet Shook 08/16/2022
The actor appeared on the "Pedis and Mimosas" show and left us stunned.
Watching
01:12
Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Into Spelman, Seen With College President Dr. Helene Gayle
When asked how it feels to be a Spelman College mom, the actress smiled and placed her hands on her heart, saying, “I’m so excited!”
08/12/2022
01:12
Shay Johnson Opens Up About Motherhood, Her Co-Parenting Experience, And Planning For Baby No. 2!
Johnson is introducing the world to her beautiful baby girl, Shajiyah!
08/12/2022
01:24
A$AP Rocky Will Be Sued By A$AP Relli Over Los Angeles Shooting
Relli is planning to sue the Harlem rapper over “irreparable harm to his career" in the entertainment industry.
08/12/2022
01:14
Nipsey Hussle To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The deceased rapper will also have an LA Metro Station named after him.
08/12/2022
01:36
Actress and Director Denise Dowse Dies At 64
Her sister Tracey announced her death on Saturday (Aug.13) via Instagram.
08/15/2022
01:29
Kenny Lattimore, Judge Faith Jenkins Expecting First Child
The couple is expecting their first child together.
08/15/2022
01:05
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Seen Together For First Time Since Oscars Slap
The couple was photographed exiting Malibu, Calif. restaurant Nobu.
08/15/2022
01:03
Cardi B Gets A Face Tattoo— See The Rapper’s Fresh New Ink!
On Sunday (Aug. 14), tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted a video showing the rapper getting new ink which quickly went viral!
08/16/2022
01:19
Denzel Washington Shares How His Role In This Popular Movie Wasn't Meant To Be Black
Find out which film Washington says the director brought the "gangster" to.
08/16/2022
01:13
Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle At Walk Of Fame Ceremony Speech
Hussle received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on what would’ve been his 37th birthday.
08/16/2022
01:02
01:04
Teddy Ray’s Body Was Found In A Swimming Pool
News of the comedian’s sudden death went viral on social media.
08/17/2022
01:13
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Her Will Smith Slap Criticism: '‘It’s A Scary Time to Have An Opinion'
"I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet," she told The Wall Street Journal.
08/17/2022
01:07
Will Smith Is Reportedly 'Very Happy' With Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Constant Support'
They were recently seen together publicly for the first time since the incident at the Oscars.
08/17/2022
01:04
Rev. Al Sharpton Reveals He Only Eats One Meal A Day
He shared that his routine started “four years ago.”
08/18/2022
01:02
Megan Thee Stallion Shares She Auditioned For This 'P-Valley' Role
Although she didn't get the lead role, she did appear in a season two episode as her alter-ego Tina Snow and performed a record with Lil Murda.
08/18/2022
01:03
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Take A Look At The Bling That’s Graced The Red Carpet
There's no better time to bring out that bling than the BET Hip Hop Awards.
08/18/2022
01:06
The Reason Wendy Williams Wasn't Present For Final Episode Is Revealed
Debmar-Mercury’s Senior VP said he didn't want the show "to feel like an in-memoriam because she’s very much alive."
08/18/2022
01:10
Kid Cudi Candidly Opens Up About His Beef With Kanye West
“The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f**k out of my life and be done with your a**," Cudi said.
08/18/2022
01:07
R&B Singer Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality: "I've Embraced Me"
Campbell told PEOPLE that he didn’t “hide anything” about himself all those years ago, adding, “you just couldn’t be [gay] back then.”
08/19/2022
