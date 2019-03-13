Season 2019 Clip (01:34)
19 hours ago BET Breaks: Raz B Quits B2K Tour?

BET Breaks: Raz B Quits B2K Tour?

Raz B of B2K is reportedly dropping out of the Millennium Tour after hinting at years of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of the group's former manager Chris Stokes.

