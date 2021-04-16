Trending:
BET Breaks: Academy of Country Music Awards: Mickey Guyton Wants Collab With Beyoncé, Talks Black Girl Magic

The Texas-born country star shares what being the first Black co-host means to her and the impact on other Black country music singers.

