18 hours ago BET Awards Exclusive: Beyonce to Receive the BET Humanitarian Award

During the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards 2020 premiering Sunday at 8/7c, Beyonce is slated to receive the Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts.

