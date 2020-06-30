Season 2020 Clip (03:01)
BET Awards Exclusive: Parker McKenna Posey Talks to Sierato About His Shoe Design

Parker McKenna Posey chats with Sierato on the behind-the-scenes process that went behind making a Burger King-inspired shoe using removed colors from artificial sources from its food.

