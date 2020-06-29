Season 2020 Clip (07:18)
3 hours ago BET Awards Exclusive: Radio Room: Saweetie "Taps In" to Black Lives Matter

BET Awards Exclusive: Radio Room: Saweetie "Taps In" to Black Lives Matter

Saweetie talks about her 2020 Best Female Hip Hop Artist nomination and donating all the proceeds of her PrettyLittleThing clothing collaboration to Black Lives Matter.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows