Season 1 - Episode 1 Clip (04:15)
14 hours ago Disrupt & Dismantle Exclusive: After Show - Shingle Mountain

Disrupt & Dismantle Exclusive: After Show - Shingle Mountain

Bevy Smith sits down with Soledad O'Brien to discuss environmental racism, how racist policies disproportionately impact BIPOC communities and the importance of community activism.    

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows