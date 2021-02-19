After Show - Shingle MountainSeason 1 • 02/21/2021
Bevy Smith sits down with Soledad O'Brien to discuss environmental racism, how racist policies disproportionately impact BIPOC communities and the importance of community activism.
Watching
Highlight
00:15
Disrupt & DismantleDisrupt and Dismantle Investigates Inequality in America
Soledad O'Brien traces the roots of America's racism, wealth gap and other systemic problems on the six-part Content for Change docuseries Disrupt and Dismantle, airing February 21 at 9/8c.
02/19/2021
Exclusive
04:15
Disrupt & DismantleS1 After Show - Shingle Mountain
Bevy Smith sits down with Soledad O'Brien to discuss environmental racism, how racist policies disproportionately impact BIPOC communities and the importance of community activism.
02/21/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Stepping Up for Acts of Good
Journalist Soledad O'Brien talks about being a force for good and undoing the racist structures that have plagued America on the docuseries Disrupt and Dismantle.
02/21/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 Disrupt and Dismantle Tackles Shingle Mountain
Soledad O'Brien unpacks the environmental racism at the root of Dallas's toxic waste site Shingle Mountain on Disrupt and Dismantle.
02/22/2021
Trailer
00:15
Disrupt & DismantleDisrupt & Dismantle Confronts the Racism of American Prisons
The second episode of the six-part Content for Change docuseries Disrupt & Dismantle explores the overlooked school-to-prison pipeline, airing February 28 at 9/8c.
02/25/2021
Exclusive
03:07
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E1The Slave Marches from the Old South Were Long and Arduous
Soledad O'Brien, Jim Schutze and Jerry Hawkins shed light on Dallas's segregated past, and the horrific journey enslaved African-Americans endured to reach Texas.
03/04/2021
Highlight
01:00
Disrupt & DismantleS1 The Connection Between Poverty and Incarceration
Soledad O'Brien explores the link between impoverished communities and high incarceration rates, then breaks down how gentrification impacts those communities.
02/26/2021
Highlight
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E2Disrupt and Dismantle Discusses the Poverty-to-Prison Pipeline
Soledad O'Brien discusses the link between impoverished communities and high incarceration rates, and how grassroots organizations are helping to break the cycle.
03/01/2021
Exclusive
04:43
Disrupt & DismantleS1 After Show - Preventing Death in the Delta
Author Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien break down how the school-to-prison pipeline demonizes BIPOC children, and explain what some communities are doing to empower youth.
03/03/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E3Disrupt and Dismantle Tells the Story of the Gullah People
Soledad O'Brien calls attention to the laws that are working against the Gullah community in South Carolina, who are not reaping the benefits of the tourism their unique culture generates.
03/04/2021
Exclusive
04:17
Disrupt & DismantleS1 E3After Show - The Battle for Black Land
Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss the plight of the Gullah Geechee people in Hilton Head, SC, where rising property taxes and heirs property obstacles are causing land and culture loss.
03/03/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021