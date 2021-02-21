Disrupt & Dismantle
From environmental racism to police brutality to the school-to-prison pipeline, Soledad O'Brien explores inequalities Black communities face and the actions that need to be taken in order achieve lasting change in the U.S.
S1 • E1
Shingle MountainSoledad O'Brien visits Dallas to find out how environmental racism is plaguing a predominantly Black community as it tries to fight against a hazardous dump site called Shingle Mountain.02/21/2021
S1 • E2
NashvilleSoledad O'Brien discusses the impact of structural racism in Nashville, TN, and how nonprofits are stepping up to give students the support they need to escape the school-to-prison pipeline.02/28/2021
S1 • E3
The Battle for Black LandSoledad O'Brien examines the experiences of the Gullah people on Hilton Head Island, SC, where obscure legal loopholes and soaring property taxes have resulted in a loss of land and culture.03/03/2021
S1 • E4
The Future of "Policing"Soledad O'Brien interviews Anjanette Young, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, State's Attorney Kim Foxx and others about the Chicago Police Department's history of brutality and the obstacles to reform.03/10/2021
S1 • E5
Displacement in the Mermaid CitySoledad O'Brien investigates a city redevelopment plan in Norfolk, VA, that would tear down public housing and displace low-income residents in an effort to "revitalize" the area.03/17/2021
S1 • E6
The Cost of Black Motherhood in MississippiSoledad O'Brien talks to Black moms and their advocates in Mississippi to find out how the government and healthcare system can address high maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.03/24/2021
About Disrupt & Dismantle
