S1 EP1 | Full Episode | 20:45

TV-14. Aired 1-18-2018

BET's ManCave is a brand new 30 minute, late-night talk show series that gives a 'fly on the wall' experience to viewers of the type of conversations men are having in their daily lives. Jeff, Kosine, Slink and Tank dig through the week’s craziest news stories. Celebrity guest Lamar Odom joins the guys in a revealing conversation about getting over your ex when the relationship is over.