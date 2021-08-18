Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:20)
20 hours ago BET BUZZ: Cardi B Wants To ‘Get Some Surgery’ After She Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

BET BUZZ: Cardi B Wants To ‘Get Some Surgery’ After She Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

"I'm ready to get some surgery too. Y'all know I love me some f**king surgery," Cardi said on Instagram live.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music