Season 2020 Clip (00:44)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya Sport Eye-Catching Hair Color

BET BUZZ: Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya Sport Eye-Catching Hair Color

Zaya and Dwyane Wade have switched it up, showing off their bold new coordinating hair colors.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs