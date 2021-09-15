Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:04)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: George Floyd: Minneapolis Cops Plead Not Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case

BET BUZZ: George Floyd: Minneapolis Cops Plead Not Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case

Derek Chauvin was found guilty in a criminal trial; the other three officers will face trial in 2022.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news