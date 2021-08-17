Royal Staffers Rescind Complaints About Meghan Markle 09/02/2021
Markle’s team denied the bullying allegations in a statement to E! News.
Black Americans Turning To Cryptocurrencies To Dodge Racism In Financial Services
Black folks are turning to cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, as a new path to wealth after experiencing bias and discrimination in financial services.
08/17/2021
01:04
Pharrell Williams’ Cousin’s Death Ruled A Homicide After He Was Shot By Police
The death of Donovan Lynch, Pharrell's 25-year-old cousin, who Virginia Beach Police killed in March, has been ruled a homicide.
08/19/2021
01:13
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide By Coroner’s Autopsy
The 16-year-old was shot four times and killed by Columbus cop Nicholas Reardon in April, and now, a grand jury will decide whether to charge Reardon.
08/19/2021
01:19
Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Prosecutors also claim Eduard Florea promised to travel to Washington D.C. and slice “a throat” at the Jan. 6 riot.
08/20/2021
01:23
Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Out Of Prefontaine Classic After Placing Dead Last
The sprinter opted out of the 200M race after finishing ninth place in the 100M.
08/23/2021
01:20
Proud Boys Leader Sentenced For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner
Judge Cushenberg said the 37-year-old “did not credibly express genuine remorse," according to NBC News.
08/25/2021
01:12
Young Atlanta Woman Throws Birthday Orgy To Help Other Young Black Women Be Sexually Liberated
Cidney Green of Atlanta prepares for her birthday celebration by picking up condoms and blankets.
08/31/2021
01:16
Michelle Obama Calls For Women To Show Their Voting Power
"I encourage every woman within earshot of my voice to think of ways that they can be involved," said Mrs. Obama at the 19th’s Virtual Summit.
08/31/2021
01:16
Houston Instagram Model Mercedes Morr Dead At 33 In Possible Murder-Suicide
Morr had over two million Instagram followers at the time of her passing, including celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.
08/31/2021
01:13
R. Kelly's Ex-Assistant Described Singer's Reaction When Women Broke His Rules
A former assistant to R. Kelly provided shocking testimony on Aug. 31, claiming there were consequences if Kelly's rules were not followed.
09/01/2021
01:29
09/02/2021
01:18
Elijah McClain Case: Officers, Medics To Face Criminal Charges In His 2019 Death
The 23-year-old was killed after being detained, placed in a chokehold, and given a powerful sedative during a confrontation with Aurora police in 2019.
09/03/2021
01:55
Minister Who Married R. Kelly And Aaliyah When She Was 15 Testifies At Singer's Trial
Nathan Edmond, an ordained minister from Chicago, testified he promised that he wouldn't mention anything about Kelly's secret wedding to then 15-year old Aaliyah.
09/03/2021
01:23
Video Of Wild Fight At Atlanta Waffle House Has Twitter Going Crazy
"As a former employee of Waffle House, imma let yall know… leave the workers alone," one Twitter user shared after the video went viral.
09/08/2021
01:18
Lawsuit Filed Over Confederate Statue In Predominantly Black City Of Tuskegee, Alabama
The fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in the middle of nearly all-Black Tuskegee, Alabama for 115 years is now uncertain after a lawsuit has been filed.
09/14/2021
01:04
Lawrence Brooks, America’s Oldest Living WWII Vet, Celebrates 112th Birthday
Brooks, who was part of a Black army battalion, had a drive-by celebration at his New Orleans home.
09/14/2021
01:04
George Floyd: Minneapolis Cops Plead Not Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case
Derek Chauvin was found guilty in a criminal trial; the other three officers will face trial in 2022.
09/15/2021
01:07
NYC Mother Shot To Death At Her Baby Shower After Trying To Break Up A Fight
Heartbroken relatives say a fight broke out between Shanice Young’s ex-boyfriend and current lover before she was reportedly slain in front of her two children.
09/16/2021
01:00
Vice President Kamala Harris Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of The CBC On National Black Voter Day
Harris brings attention to the onslaught of attacks made to disqualify the Black vote and how the Congressional Black Caucus has done over the years to protect it.
09/16/2021
01:33
R. Kelly Trial: Ex-Aide Share Texts On Mistreatment Of His Girlfriends
During the trial, jurors heard disturbing testimony that accused Kelly of controlling young women in a cult-like environment where he punished them for breaking his rules.
09/17/2021
