Season 2020 Clip (00:59)
17 hours ago BET BUZZ: Jay-Z Takes Out Newspaper Ads For Black Businesses

BET BUZZ: Jay-Z Takes Out Newspaper Ads For Black Businesses

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have taken out multiple full-page ads in Black newspapers across the nation to highlight and bring attention to local Black-owned businesses.

