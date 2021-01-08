Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:58)
1 week ago BET BUZZ: NFL Player Gifts Playoff Tickets To Man Wrongfully Jailed For 27 Years

BET BUZZ: NFL Player Gifts Playoff Tickets To Man Wrongfully Jailed For 27 Years

Valentino Dixon, 51, a longtime fan of the Bills, was exonerated and released after spending 27 at the Attica Correctional Facility.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC