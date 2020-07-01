Season 2020 Clip (01:04)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: North West Makes Cameo In New Kanye Music Video

Making a surprise appearance in her father, Kanye West’s, latest music video "Wash Us in the Blood" that released on June 30, North shows us that she has all the moves.

