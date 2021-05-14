Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:22)
16 hours ago BET BUZZ: Phylicia Rashad Named Dean At Howard University's College Of Fine Arts

BET BUZZ: Phylicia Rashad Named Dean At Howard University's College Of Fine Arts

The award-winning actress and director said she looks forward to returning to her alma mater.  

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs