Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:20)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Porsha Williams Says She Was Homeless While Starring On 'RHOA'

BET BUZZ: Porsha Williams Says She Was Homeless While Starring On 'RHOA'

“I went from being homeless while starring on The Real Housewives to owning two successful businesses,” she said in the intro of her new book.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs