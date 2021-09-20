Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:09)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: RuPaul Becomes Most Decorated Black Artist In Emmy Award History After Recent Win

BET BUZZ: RuPaul Becomes Most Decorated Black Artist In Emmy Award History After Recent Win

The creator of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won his 11th award for "Best Competition Program."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs