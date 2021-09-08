Trending:
BET BUZZ: Sloane Stephens Received Over 2,000 Racist Messages After U.S. Open Loss

The 2017 U.S. Open champion called the online threats and racial slurs “exhausting and never-ending” after her third round loss to Angelique Kerber.

