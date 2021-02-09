‘Power’ Star Rotimi Expecting First Child With Vanessa Mdee 09/08/2021
"As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to PEOPLE.
Watching
01:27
NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Leakes Dies From Colon Cancer At 66
Longtime family friend and publicist Ernest Dukes confirmed in a statement on Sept. 1 that Leakes died “peacefully” in his home while surrounded by his family.
09/02/2021
01:26
Oprah Winfrey Launches New Scholarship For Young Leaders
The new scholarship will benefit "students who have displayed both academic excellence and leadership within their respective communities,” PEOPLE reports.
09/02/2021
01:12
There's A 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Coming, Find Out Who's The New Lead
Peacock’s YouTube channel revealed the moment this actor learned from Will Smith that he landed the role.
09/03/2021
01:32
Dog The Bounty Hunter Says He Had A Pass To Use The N-Word: 'I Have More Black Friends Than Eminem'
“I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending 18 months in Texas, and it was probably three-quarters from the Black tribe,” he explained as to why he used the slur.
09/03/2021
02:36
'RHOP' Robyn Dixon Sets The Record Straight About The Biggest Misconceptions & What The Show Has Taught Her
In an exclusive interview with BET, Robyn Dixon revealed how having thick skin helps her cope with online backlash.
09/03/2021
01:28
Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In Brooklyn Apartment
Williams, fondly known as Omar Little from his role on "The Wire," was reportedly found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse by his nephew.
09/07/2021
01:15
NBA Star Damian Lillard And Kay’La Hanson Tie The Knot In Beautiful Star Studded Wedding
Bleacher Report reported the couple got engaged in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.
09/07/2021
01:27
Woman From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From Apparent Overdose Speaks Out
Comedian Kate Quigley, who was at the party in Venice, is hospitalized in critical condition; a fellow comedian shared her message to him on social media.
09/07/2021
01:49
Michael K. Williams’ 3 Most Memorable Roles
From his debut as Tupac’s brother to his iconic portrayal of Omar Little, the actor broke the mold in his relatively short career.
09/08/2021
01:26
Sloane Stephens Received Over 2,000 Racist Messages After U.S. Open Loss
The 2017 U.S. Open champion called the online threats and racial slurs “exhausting and never-ending” after her third round loss to Angelique Kerber.
09/08/2021
01:09
01:14
Niecy Nash Proudly Shows Off Her Wife's New Neck Tattoo That Honors Their First Wedding Anniversary
Plus, other celebrities with eye-catching tats.
09/08/2021
01:30
Sha’Carri Richardson Reflects On Tumultuous Year After Team USA Suspension
"To my babies I WILL NEVER STOP SO YALL CAN KEEP GOING. 2022 I don't feel sorry for any of you," the 21-year-old wrote.
09/09/2021
01:24
Naomi Osaka Debuts New Skincare Brand
Designed specifically for melanated skin tones, the collection of sustainable products popped up on our radar, and we couldn't be more excited to give you the details!
09/09/2021
01:22
Derek Jeter Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame
The former New York Yankees’ captain gets his roses and is still remembered for the famous ‘flip’ play from the 2001 playoffs.
09/09/2021
01:26
North West Hilariously Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Using A Fake Voice On Instagram
North is developing a reputation for calling out her mother’s social media behavior, and their most recent exchange is hilarious.
09/09/2021
06:25
Tiffany Haddish On Why Love Scenes Are Funny And How She Switched It Up In New Film, ‘The Card Counter’
The actress stars in the new crime drama that hits theaters on September 10.
09/10/2021
01:08
Wendy Williams Promo Tour Canceled Due To ‘Ongoing Health’ Issues
The media maven has previously discussed several health issues she’s had, including a battle with Graves’ Disease, which caused her to go on a hiatus last year.
09/10/2021
01:23
Allison Payne, Former WGN-TV Anchor, Dead At 57
The Detroit native called the Windy City home for many years and played an active role in the community.
09/13/2021
01:07
Watch Offset Nearly Attacked By Lion In Dubai
“Had no business playing with this damn lion,” he joked.
09/13/2021
