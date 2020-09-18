Season 2020 Clip (01:20)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Steve Harvey Defends Ellen DeGeneres Amid TV Show Scandal

BET BUZZ: Steve Harvey Defends Ellen DeGeneres Amid TV Show Scandal

Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres after many of her talk show staffers reported working a toxic workplace environment.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC