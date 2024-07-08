Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested and Taken into Federal Custody
09/18/2024
Sean “Diddy” Combs is arrested and placed in federal custody.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:06
“Billions” Actor Akili McDowell Charged with Murder in Houston
Actor Akili McDowell faces murder charge in Houston shooting.
08/07/2024
01:02
Two Men Found Guilty in PnB Rock Murder Case
Jury convicts two men on all counts in PnB Rock’s murder.
08/08/2024
01:19
Jordan Chiles Ordered to Return Olympic Bronze Medal
Gymnast Jordan Chiles faces a shocking order to return her Olympic bronze medal, stirring controversy.
08/13/2024
01:00
Karen Bass Shatters Barriers as First Black Woman to Accept Olympic Flag
Karen Bass makes history by accepting the Olympic flag at Paris 2024.
08/14/2024
00:59
Jermaine Dupri, Dr. Dre, and Crazy Legs Critique Breakdancing’s Olympic Debut
Hip-hop legends react with mixed feelings to breakdancing in the Olympics.
08/15/2024
01:00
Progress and Setbacks in Black Voter Suppression
Exploring the history and ongoing challenges of Black voter suppression in America.
08/16/2024
01:02
Chinx Murder Suspect Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
Suspect in Chinx’s murder sentenced to 23 years behind bars.
08/16/2024
01:23
Kamala Harris Takes Aim at Rising Costs with Bold New Policy
Kamala Harris introduces a policy targeting rising living expenses.
08/19/2024
00:59
Sean Kingston and Mother Face Wire Fraud Conspiracy Charges
Sean Kingston and his mother are set for arraignment on state wire fraud conspiracy charges, sparking legal challenges for the singer and his family.
08/27/2024
01:00
LeBron James Explains Why Bronny Can’t Call Him ‘Dad’ During Games
LeBron James says Bronny must call him ‘LeBron’ on the court to maintain focus and professionalism.
08/28/2024
01:01
Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested and Taken into Federal Custody
Sean “Diddy” Combs is arrested and placed in federal custody.
09/18/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Haus of Vicious Season 2 TrailerHaus of Vicious
Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024
Trailer
00:30
Comic View Is Coming Back to BET
Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024