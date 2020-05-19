Season 2020 Clip (01:03)
BET BUZZ: The Obama’s Host Storytime For Children While In Quarantine

Barack Obama joined Michelle Obama during her weekly book reading series on PBS Kids on May 18, to give parents who juggling work and watching their children at home a break.

