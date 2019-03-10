Glam Gap: How Ursula Stephen Built Her Brand 10/10/2020
Stylist Ursula Stephen reflects on working with celebs from Rihanna to Kandi Burruss, her own relationship with her hair and spills the real tea on being a celebrity hair stylist.
The Glam GapThe High Costs of Black Women's Hair
Black beauty experts discuss the amount of time and money they spend on their hair and explain how their higher costs have become the norm.
10/03/2019
The Glam GapFashion Designer Nichole Lynel on Making Her First Million
Nichole Lynel, CEO and Creative Director of her eponymous fashion line, breaks down her hustle and how she sets her designs apart in the age of fast fashion.
10/10/2020
The Glam GapBlogger Mattie James Balances Motherhood And Business Hustle
Blogger, lifestyle guru and mommy of three Mattie James breaks down the secret to her stylish hustle, balancing motherhood with pursuing her dreams and what it's really like to be an influencer.
10/10/2020
The Glam GapCarol's Daughter Lisa Price on Her Natural Hair Care Empire
Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter, opens up about her legacy in the natural hair care industry, her weight loss journey and the most valuable lesson that her mother taught her.
10/10/2020
The Glam GapGlam Gap: Beauty Guru Lauren Napier's Formula For Success
Lauren Napier shares her journey from celebrity makeup artist to beauty entrepreneur and breaks down the secret behind her innovative makeup remover wipes.
10/10/2020
The Glam GapGlam Gap: Aishetu Dozie Went From Banking to Beauty
Aishetu Fatima Dozie, founder and CEO of Bossy Cosmetics, breaks down her transition from Wall Street to the beauty industry and why she loves being called "bossy."
10/10/2020
The Glam GapMarie 'Curvy Fashionista' Denee On Self-Love
Marie Denee, the creator of The Curvy Fashionista, shares how she built a digital destination for plus-size fashion lovers.
10/10/2020
The Glam GapBevel CEO Tristan Walker On Fatherhood and Legacy
Tristan Walker, founder of Walker & Company brands breaks down his journey from Silicon Valley to founding Bevel, the first shaving brand to focus on the needs of Black men.
10/10/2020
The Glam GapHow Mahisha Dellinger Built the Curls Empire
Mahisha Dellinger, Founder and CEO of natural hair brand Curls, breaks down the keys to a successful beauty business and the true definition of a self-made woman.
06/22/2020
The Glam GapHow Dancer Erin Carpenter Built a Nude Hosiery Brand
Erin Carpenter, founder of Nude Barre, went from dyeing her dance tights as a young ballerina to creating hosiery and undergarments that elevate women of all shades.
07/06/2020
