Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:15)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Trump Apologist Sentenced Up To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Black Teen Girl

BET BUZZ: Trump Apologist Sentenced Up To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Black Teen Girl

Michael McKinney, who wore body armor and carried multiple guns during the shooting, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news