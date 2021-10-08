Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide By Coroner’s Autopsy 08/19/2021
The 16-year-old was shot four times and killed by Columbus cop Nicholas Reardon in April, and now, a grand jury will decide whether to charge Reardon.
Global Excellence: The 5 Best Black Moments From The 2020 Olympics
From Allyson Felix to Simone Biles to the USA Men's 4x400 team, Black athletes continued to set standards.
08/10/2021
Former NCAA Track Star Cameron Burrell Dead At 26
His parents, Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell, are Olympic gold medal winners.
08/11/2021
Trump Apologist Sentenced Up To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Black Teen Girl
Michael McKinney, who wore body armor and carried multiple guns during the shooting, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June.
08/11/2021
Ex-Fiancé of Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl' Arrested After Allegedly Violating Restraining Order
Dewitt Madison was detained in Violet, Louisiana, after allegedly violating Tessica Brown’s restraining order against him.
08/12/2021
Bill Cosby To Invoke Fifth Amendment In California Sex Assault Lawsuit
Judy Huth accused Cosby of assaulting her in 1974 when she was 15.
08/13/2021
This Is How Naomi Osaka Will Use Her Tennis Prize Money, And It's Making Us Smile
She tweeted her plans after a devastating earthquake slammed Haiti.
08/16/2021
Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Cause Of Death Determined
Burrell died in a Houston parking garage on Monday, Aug. 9.
08/16/2021
Sha’Carri Richardson To Race Jamaican Olympic Medalists At The Prefontaine Classic
She will compete against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100-meter sprint.
08/16/2021
Black Americans Turning To Cryptocurrencies To Dodge Racism In Financial Services
Black folks are turning to cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, as a new path to wealth after experiencing bias and discrimination in financial services.
08/17/2021
Pharrell Williams’ Cousin’s Death Ruled A Homicide After He Was Shot By Police
The death of Donovan Lynch, Pharrell's 25-year-old cousin, who Virginia Beach Police killed in March, has been ruled a homicide.
08/19/2021
Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Prosecutors also claim Eduard Florea promised to travel to Washington D.C. and slice “a throat” at the Jan. 6 riot.
08/20/2021
Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Out Of Prefontaine Classic After Placing Dead Last
The sprinter opted out of the 200M race after finishing ninth place in the 100M.
08/23/2021
Proud Boys Leader Sentenced For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner
Judge Cushenberg said the 37-year-old “did not credibly express genuine remorse," according to NBC News.
08/25/2021
Young Atlanta Woman Throws Birthday Orgy To Help Other Young Black Women Be Sexually Liberated
Cidney Green of Atlanta prepares for her birthday celebration by picking up condoms and blankets.
08/31/2021
Michelle Obama Calls For Women To Show Their Voting Power
"I encourage every woman within earshot of my voice to think of ways that they can be involved," said Mrs. Obama at the 19th’s Virtual Summit.
08/31/2021
Houston Instagram Model Mercedes Morr Dead At 33 In Possible Murder-Suicide
Morr had over two million Instagram followers at the time of her passing, including celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.
08/31/2021
R. Kelly's Ex-Assistant Described Singer's Reaction When Women Broke His Rules
A former assistant to R. Kelly provided shocking testimony on Aug. 31, claiming there were consequences if Kelly's rules were not followed.
09/01/2021
Royal Staffers Rescind Complaints About Meghan Markle
Markle’s team denied the bullying allegations in a statement to E! News.
09/02/2021
Elijah McClain Case: Officers, Medics To Face Criminal Charges In His 2019 Death
The 23-year-old was killed after being detained, placed in a chokehold, and given a powerful sedative during a confrontation with Aurora police in 2019.
09/03/2021
