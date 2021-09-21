Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:12)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Tyler Perry’s Hilarious Take On Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look

BET BUZZ: Tyler Perry’s Hilarious Take On Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look

In a clip posted to his social media, Perry transforms into his famous character and alter-ego Madea to comment on Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga ensemble.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs