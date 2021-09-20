Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:27)
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: Usain Bolt Advises Sha’Carri Richardson To ‘Train Harder,’ Talk Less

BET BUZZ: Usain Bolt Advises Sha’Carri Richardson To ‘Train Harder,’ Talk Less

“If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” he said.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs