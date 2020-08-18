Season 2020 Clip (00:55)
BET BUZZ: Will Smith And Kevin Hart Team Up For Classic Film Remake

Will Smith and Kevin Hart promised fans they would join forces to take on the big screen, now they're ready to deliver in the classic movie "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

