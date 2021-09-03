Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:12)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: There's A 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Coming, Find Out Who's The New Lead

BET BUZZ: There's A 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Coming, Find Out Who's The New Lead

Peacock’s YouTube channel revealed the moment this actor learned from Will Smith that he landed the role.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs