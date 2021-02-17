Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (02:50)
Yesterday Health: Facts vs. Fiction: 10 Things To Know Before You Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Stella Safo, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, explains how the COVID-19 vaccine works, alleviating the fears of many in the Black community.

