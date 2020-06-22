Season 2020 Clip (00:10)
9 hours ago BET News Special: BET Remembers Rayshard Brooks

BET News Special: BET Remembers Rayshard Brooks

Join BET in remembering Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was killed by police outside of an Atlanta Wendy's, with live coverage of his funeral service tomorrow at 1/12c.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news