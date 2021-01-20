Marc Morial Shares His Message for Black Politicians

s2021|
Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Senate seats flipped to Democrats can effect change during Joe Biden's first term and how he feels about Black representation in the U.S. government.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the significance of Kamala Harris's historic win.
Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Donald Trump's presidency exposed the under-legislated aspects of our society and how Kamala Harris can honor the sacrifices of those who paved the way.