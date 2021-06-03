Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:30)
21 hours ago BET BUZZ: Here's How 2 Chainz Turned a Second Chance Into a Superstar Career

BET BUZZ: Here's How 2 Chainz Turned a Second Chance Into a Superstar Career

You may know him for his expensive taste and playful bars, but 2 Chainz used his humble beginnings to win while staying grounded.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com